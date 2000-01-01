Ingenious Entertainment VCT 2 H (LSE:IEVH)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£1.527m
- OCF4.04%
- AIC sectorVCT Specialist: Media, Leisure & Events
- Manager Group-
- Currency
- ISINGB00B94SVP47
Investment Strategy
The Company’s main objective is to invest in companies established to create and bring to market live events and premium entertainment content which will provide shareholders with an attractive return. This strategy will aim to maximise the opportunities for paying tax-free dividends to shareholders from both the actual income received and capital profits on the sale of investments in the companies that the Company and Ingenious Entertainment VCT 2 plc have invested in.