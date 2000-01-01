International Biotechnology Ord (LSE:IBT)
- Market Cap£244.456m
- OCF1.27%
- AIC sectorSector Specialist: Biotechnology & Healthcare
- Manager GroupSchroders
- ISINGB0004559349
The objective is to achieve long term capital growth by investing in high growth, development stage biotechnology companies that are either quoted or unquoted. The company invests in companies that are considered to be good value with experienced management and strong potential upside through the development and/or commercialisation of a product, device or enabling technology.