Investment Strategy

The investment policy is to invest directly or indirectly in public or social infrastructure assets (usually via entities which have been granted a concession to operate and manage those assets) and related businesses located in the UK, Australia, Europe, North America and, it is anticipated, in due course, in other parts of the world where the risk profile meets the risk and return requirements of the company. The company intends to continue to acquire operational and construction phase assets and hold them for the long-term or life of the asset (or concession), unless there is a strategic rationale for earlier realisation. The company will seek to enhance the capital value and the income derived from its investments.