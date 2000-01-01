Invesco Asia Ord (LSE:IAT)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£193.206m
  • OCF0.98%
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupInvesco
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0004535307

Investment Strategy

The Company invests primarily in the equity securities of companies listed on the stockmarkets of Asia (ex Japan) including Australasia. It may also invest in unquoted securities up to 10% of the value of the Company’s gross assets, and in warrants and options when it is considered the most economical means of achieving exposure to an asset.

Latest IAT news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

IAT Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .