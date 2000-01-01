Investment Strategy

The Fund may invest in credit securities of any credit quality, and may invest without limitation in obligations below investment grade. Any of the Funds investments may be issued by non-stressed, stressed and distressed issuers including issuers in bankruptcy. The Fund may invest in credit securities of any maturity or duration, and although the Fund will not be managed for maturity or duration, given the nature of the Funds portfolio, the Funds portfolio will likely have a low average duration (generally, four years or less).