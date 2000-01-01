Invesco Enhanced Income Ord (LSE:IPE)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£130.944m
- OCF1.13%
- AIC sector-
- Manager GroupInvesco
- Currency
- ISINGB00B05NYM32
Investment Strategy
The Company’s principal objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of income whilst seeking to maximise total return through investing in a diversified portfolio of high yielding corporate and government bonds. The Company may also invest in equities and other instruments that the Manager considers appropriate. The Company seeks to balance the attraction of high yield securities with the need for protection of capital and to manage volatility. The Company generally employs gearing in its Investment Policy.