Invesco Perp Select Balanced Risk Alloc (LSE:IVPB)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£7.959m
- OCF1.22%
- AIC sectorFlexible Investment
- Manager GroupInvesco
- Currency
- ISINGB00B1DQ6696
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio is to provide shareholders with an attractive total return in differing economic and inflationary environments, and with low correlation to equity and bond market indices by gaining exposure to three asset classes: debt securities, equities and commodities.