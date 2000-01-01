Invesco Perp Select Liquidity Ord (LSE:IVPM)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£3.721m
- OCF0.39%
- AIC sectorSector Specialist: Liquidity Funds
- Manager GroupPIMCO
- Currency
- ISINGB00B1DQ6704
Investment Strategy
The Managed Liquidity Portfolio invests mainly in a range of sterling-based or related high quality debt securities and similar assets (which may include transferrable securities, money market instruments, warrants, collective investment schemes and deposits), either directly or indirectly through authorised funds investing in such instruments, including funds managed by Invesco.