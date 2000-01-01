Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)
Trust Info
- Market Cap$0.000m
- OCF-
- AIC sector-
- Manager GroupInvesco
- Currency
- ISINUS46131H1077
Investment Strategy
To provide investors with a high level of current income consistent with capital preservation. The Fund pursues its objective by investing in a professionally managed portfolio of interests in floating and/or variable rate senior loans to corporations, partnerships and other entities. The securities issuers operate in various industries and geographical regions.