Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to provide Ordrs with an attractive level of dividends coupled with capital growth over the long term, through the investment in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loan stock, debentures and convertibles. To invest primarily in the equity securities of quoted UK companies with a wide range of market capitalisations many of which are, or are expected to be dividend paying, with anticipated dividend growth in the long term. The company may also invest in large capitalisation companies, including FTSE 100 constituents, where this may increase the yield of the portfolio and where it is believed that this may increase shareholder value. The company will also make investments in preference shares, loan stocks, debentures, convertibles and related instruments of quoted UK companies.