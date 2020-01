Investment Strategy

To achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities traded in the Japanese OTC market. The Fund can invest at least 80% of it total assets in smaller capitalization Japanese equity securities traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrx and other indices or markets determined by Nomura Asset Management USA Inc to be appropriate indices or markets or smaller capitalization companies in Japan.