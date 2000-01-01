Investment Strategy

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at the time of purchase at least 80% of its net assets in equity and equity-related securities and invests up to 20% of its net assets in fixed-income securities and fixed-income related instruments. The Fund will have no restriction on investing in foreign issuers or foreign currency securities. The Fund will employ a "beta hedge" strategy that consists of selling equity index futures to provide potential downside protection in the event of market decline. The "beta hedge" strategy will replace the use of a put option spread.