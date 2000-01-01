Investment Strategy

To provide high current income, consistent with modest growth of capital for holders of its common shares, through investment in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying preferred and common stocks.The fund will invest in common stocks of issuers whose senior debt is rated investment grade or, in the case of issuers that have no rated senior debt is considered by the Adviser to be comparable quality. 80% of funds total assets consist of preferred stocks and debt obligations rated A or higher.