Investment Strategy

The Funds investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return from dividend income and capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in dividend-paying common and preferred securities that John Hancock Advisers, LLC believes at the time of acquisition are eligible to pay dividend, which for individual shareholders, qualify for U.S. federal income taxation at rates applicable to long-term capital gains, which are taxed at a maximum rate of 15%. The Fund intends to concentrate in securities issued by U.S. corporations in the related groups of industries comprising each of the utilities sector and the financial services sector.