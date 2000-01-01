Investment Strategy

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying stocks of issuers located throughout the world. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its total assets in securities of non-U.S. issuers. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities issued by companies located in emerging markets when the Funds equity portfolio sub-adviser, Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. The Fund anticipates that it will invest in securities of issuers located in a number of countries throughout the world, but the actual number of countries represented in the Funds portfolio will vary over time. Under normal conditions, the Fund will invest in the securities of issuers located in at least three different countries, including the United States, and initially expects to so invest in approximately 15 to 25 countries. In order to seek to enhance risk-adjusted returns, reduce overall portfolio volatility and generate earnings for current distribution from options premiums, the Fund intends to write (sell) call options on a variety of both U.S. and non-U.S. broad-based securities indices. The amount of the value of the Funds assets that will be subject to index call options is expected to vary over time based upon U.S. and foreign equity market conditions and other factors. The indices on which the Fund will write call options are also expected to vary over time based upon a number of factors, including the composition of the Funds stock portfolio, prevailing U.S. and foreign equity market conditions and the amount of the value of the Funds assets that is subject to index call options.