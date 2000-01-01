JLEN Environmental Assets Group Ord (LSE:JLEN)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£593.937m
  • OCF1.32%
  • AIC sectorSector Specialist: Infrastructure - Renewable Energy
  • Manager Group-
  • Currency
  • ISINGG00BJL5FH87

Investment Strategy

To provide investors with a sustainable dividend per share, paid quarterly, that increases in line with inflation, and to preserve the capital value of the portfolio over the long term on a real basis by investing in a diversified portfolio of environmental infrastructure projects.

Latest JLEN news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

JLEN Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .