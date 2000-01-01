Investment Strategy

The Company invests predominantly in the equity and subordinated debt issued with respect to infrastructure projects that are predominantly PPP projects. The Company predominantly invests in projects that have completed construction and that are in their operational phase. Investment capital in projects that are under construction will be limited to 30% of the Total Asset of the Fund (calculated at the time of the investment). In addition, the Company may invest up to 10% of its Total Assets (calculated at the time of investment) in infrastructure assets that are not government-backed PPP assets but that have substantially the same risk profile and characteristics as PPP assets.