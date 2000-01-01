JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Ord (LSE:JAGI)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£484.210m
  • OCF0.79%
  • AIC sectorAsia Pacific Income
  • Manager GroupJPMorgan
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0001320778

Investment Strategy

To get a growth total return, primarily from investing in equities quoted on the stock markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The investment policy are 1, To have a diversified portfolio of Asian stocks. 2, To have a portfolio comprising around 50 to 80 investments. 3, To use borrowings to gear the portfolio within a range of 10% net cash to 20% geared in normal market conditions.

