JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LSE:JAGI)
- Market Cap£376.796m
- OCF0.81%
- AIC sector-
- Manager GroupJPMorgan
- Currency
- ISINGB0001320778
To get a growth total return, primarily from investing in equities quoted on the stock markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The investment policy are 1, To have a diversified portfolio of Asian stocks. 2, To have a portfolio comprising around 50 to 80 investments. 3, To use borrowings to gear the portfolio within a range of 10% net cash to 20% geared in normal market conditions.