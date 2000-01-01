JPMorgan Brazil Ord (LSE:JPB)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£23.132m
- OCF2.00%
- AIC sectorCountry Specialists: Latin America
- Manager GroupJPMorgan
- Currency
- ISINGB00B602HS43
Investment Strategy
Aims to generate total returns, primarily in the form of capital, from a portfolio primarily invested in Brazilian focused companies. The Company may also invest up to 10% in companies in other Latin American countries. Equity holdings may be reduced to a minimum of 60% of gross assets if it is considered beneficial to performance.