JPMorgan Brazil Ord (LSE:JPB)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£23.132m
  • OCF2.00%
  • AIC sectorCountry Specialists: Latin America
  • Manager GroupJPMorgan
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B602HS43

Investment Strategy

Aims to generate total returns, primarily in the form of capital, from a portfolio primarily invested in Brazilian focused companies. The Company may also invest up to 10% in companies in other Latin American countries. Equity holdings may be reduced to a minimum of 60% of gross assets if it is considered beneficial to performance.

Latest JPB news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

JPB Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .