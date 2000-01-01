Investment Strategy

To provide long-term capital growth by investment in companies associated within Greater China. To invest in companies which are quoted on the stock exchanges of Hong Kong, it aims to outperform the MSCI China Index total return, with net dividends reinvested, in sterling terms. The number of investments in the Company will normally range between 45 and 85. The maximum permitted exposure to Hong Kong and Taiwan listed stocks not in the index is 30%. The Company does not invest more than 15% of its gross assets in other UK listed investment companies, nor does it invest more than 10% of its gross assets in companies that themselves may invest more than 15% of their gross assets in UK listed investment companies.