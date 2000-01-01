JPMorgan Elect Managed Cash Ord (LSE:JPEC)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£5.107m
  • OCF0.01%
  • AIC sectorSector Specialist: Liquidity Funds
  • Manager GroupJPMorgan
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0034080092

Investment Strategy

To achieve a return in excess of sterling money markets by investing primarily in GBP denominated short-term debt securities. The Company will invest all or substantially all of the assets of the Managed Cash share class in JPMorgan Funds - Sterling Managed Reserves Fund (JSMRF), or any successor vehicle of JSMRF. The investment policy of JSMRF is to invest primarily in GBP denominated short-term debt securities.

Latest JPEC news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

JPEC Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .