Investment Strategy

To achieve a return in excess of sterling money markets by investing primarily in GBP denominated short-term debt securities. The Company will invest all or substantially all of the assets of the Managed Cash share class in JPMorgan Funds - Sterling Managed Reserves Fund (JSMRF), or any successor vehicle of JSMRF. The investment policy of JSMRF is to invest primarily in GBP denominated short-term debt securities.