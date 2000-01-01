JPMorgan Elect Managed Growth Ord (LSE:JPE)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£271.753m
  • OCF0.58%
  • AIC sectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupJPMorgan
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0008528142

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Managed Growth portfolio is to achieve long term capital growth from investments in closed and open-ended funds managed principally by JPMorgan. In order to achieve its stated investment policy and to seek to manage investment risks, the Managed Growth portfolio is invested in a diversified range of investment trusts and open-ended funds, which themselves invest in the UK and overseas. The number of investments in the portfolio will normally range between 30 and 50.

