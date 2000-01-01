JPMorgan Elect Managed Inc Ord (LSE:JPEI)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£93.789m
  • OCF0.72%
  • AIC sectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupJPMorgan
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0034080217

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Managed Income portfolio is to achieve a growing income return with potential for long term capital growth by investing in equities, investment companies and fixed income securities. In order to achieve its stated investment policy and to seek to manage investment risks, the Managed Income portfolio is invested in a diversified portfolio of UK equities (including investment companies), fixed income securities and open-ended funds. The number of investments in the portfolio will normally range between 50 and 80.

Latest JPEI news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

JPEI Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .