Investment Strategy

The objective of the Managed Income portfolio is to achieve a growing income return with potential for long term capital growth by investing in equities, investment companies and fixed income securities. In order to achieve its stated investment policy and to seek to manage investment risks, the Managed Income portfolio is invested in a diversified portfolio of UK equities (including investment companies), fixed income securities and open-ended funds. The number of investments in the portfolio will normally range between 50 and 80.