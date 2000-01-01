Investment Strategy

The underlying investment aims to maximise total returns from emerging markets worldwide. It provides investors with a diversified portfolio, concentrating on countries and shares with the most attractive opportunities. Returns are principally determined by the performance of the investments made by the underlying company. Investments in emerging markets tend to be volatile and are usually considered to carry a greater degree of risk than investments in established markets. This relates to dealing, settlement and custody practices, the possibility of political or economic instability, and developing legal, fiscal and regulatory structures.The underlying fund may be denominated in or hold assets in a currency other than Sterling. The performance of the fund may therefore rise and fall as a result of exchange rate fluctuations.