JPMorgan European Growth Pool Ord (LSE:JETG)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£200.391m
- OCF1.03%
- AIC sectorEurope
- Manager GroupJPMorgan
- Currency
- ISINGB00B18JK166
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Growth portfolio is to provide capital growth from Continental European investments by consistent out-performance of the benchmark and a rising share price over the longer term by taking carefully controlled risks; to invest in a diversified portfolio of investments in the stock markets of Continental Europe; to emphasise capital growth rather than income, with the likely result that the dividend will fluctuate; to manage liquidity and borrowings to increase returns to shareholders.