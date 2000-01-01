JPMorgan European Growth Pool Ord (LSE:JETG)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£200.391m
  • OCF1.03%
  • AIC sectorEurope
  • Manager GroupJPMorgan
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B18JK166

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Growth portfolio is to provide capital growth from Continental European investments by consistent out-performance of the benchmark and a rising share price over the longer term by taking carefully controlled risks; to invest in a diversified portfolio of investments in the stock markets of Continental Europe; to emphasise capital growth rather than income, with the likely result that the dividend will fluctuate; to manage liquidity and borrowings to increase returns to shareholders.

