JPMorgan European Income Pool Ord (LSE:JETI)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£155.885m
  • OCF1.08%
  • AIC sectorEurope
  • Manager GroupJPMorgan
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B17XWW44

Investment Strategy

The investment objective will be to provide a growing income together with the potential for long-term capital growth from a diversified portfolio of investments in Continental European companies; to invest in a diversified portfolio of investments in Continental European companies; to provide a growing income together with the potential for long-term capital growth; to manage liquidity and borrowings to increase returns to shareholders.

Latest JETI news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

JETI Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .