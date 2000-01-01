Investment Strategy

The Company invests in a diversified portfolio of smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The Company manages liquidity and borrowings with the aim of increasing potential sterling returns to shareholders. The Company borrows in euros in order to hedge the currency risk in respect of the geared portion of the portfolio. The Company does not normally hedge the foreign currency exposure of the remainder of the portfolio. The Board has set no minimum or maximum limits on the number of investments in the portfolio. To gain the appropriate exposure, the Investment Managers are permitted to invest in pooled funds.