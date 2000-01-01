Investment Strategy

The Company invests in a globally diversified portfolio of convertible securities and other suitable instruments exhibiting convertible or exchangeable characteristics. The portfolio is expected to be broadly diversified across sectors, geography and market capitalisations and, while there are no specific limits placed on exposure to any sector, country or market capitalisation, the Company will at all times invest and manage the portfolio in a manner consistent with spreading investment risk. The Company aims to provide investors with a dividend income, combined with the potential for long term capital growth.