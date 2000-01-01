Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to achieve income and capital growth from world stock markets and aims to achieve this objective by holding a diversified portfolio of investments in which the portfolio manager has a high degree of conviction. The investment policy is to provide a diversified portfolio of approximately 50 to 90 stocks in which the investment manager has a high degree of conviction. Portfolio construction is driven by bottom-up stock selection rather than geographical or sector allocation. Currency exposure is predominantly hedged back towards the benchmark.