Investment Strategy

The objective of the Company is to achieve capital growth from investments in India. It aims to outperform the MSCI India Index (expressed in sterling terms). In order to achieve its objective, the Company invests in a diversified portfolio of equity and equity-related securities of Indian companies and employs a Manager with a strong focus on research and asset of the Company. The Board has sought to manage the risk by imposing various investment limits and restrictions. These limits and restrictions may be varied at any time by the Board at its discretion.