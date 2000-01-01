JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I Ord (LSE:JSGI)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£299.807m
  • OCF1.09%
  • AIC sectorJapanese Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupJPMorgan
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0003165817

Investment Strategy

The Funds objective is Long-term capital growth through investment in small and medium sized Japanese companies. The Company's investment universe is restricted to all Japanese quoted companies excluding the largest 200 measured by market capitalisation to maintain a portfolio almost wholly invested in Japan.

