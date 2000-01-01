Investment Strategy

In order to achieve its stated investment policy and to seek to manage investment risks, the Company invests in a diversified portfolio of quoted Japanese companies. The number of investments in the portfolio will normally range between 50 and 100. The average number of holdings in the portfolio has reduced in recent years as the Investment Managers have focused on those companies that have strong balance sheets and are not affected by macro-economic issues. The Company makes use of both long and short term borrowings to increase returns and focuses on first hand company research and analysis.