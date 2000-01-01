JPMorgan Mid Cap Ord (LSE:JMF)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£317.705m
- OCF0.97%
- AIC sectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupJPMorgan
- Currency
- ISINGB0002357613
Investment Strategy
The Company aims to achieve capital growth from investing in medium sized UK listed companies, by outperformance of the FTSE Mid 250 Index. The company will predominantly invest in quoted companies from the FTSE Mid 250 Index, although, where appropriate, it may invest in quoted UK companies outside of this index as well as companies quoted on the Alternative Investment Market which is the London Stock Exchange market for smaller, growing companies.