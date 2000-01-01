Investment Strategy

The Company has an objective of income generation and capital growth, while seeking to maintain lower levels of portfolio volatility than traditional equity portfolios.The Company will seek to achieve its investment objective through a multi-asset strategy, maintaining a high degree of flexibility with respect to asset class, geography and sector of the investments selected for the portfolio. The Company has no set maximum or minimum exposures to any asset class, geography and sector of investments and will seek to achieve an appropriate spread of risk by investing in a diversified global portfolio of securities and other assets.