Investment Strategy

The Company aims to provide capital growth from investing in UK smaller companies by outperformance of the FTSE Small Cap Index. The company will predominantly invest in quoted UK small companies from the FTSE Small Cap Index, although where appropriate, it may invest in similar sized UK companies listed on the Alternative Investment Market which is the London Stock Exchange market for smaller, growing companies. The number of investments in the portfolio will normally range between 60 and 120. The Company seeks to manage its risk relative to its benchmark index by limiting the active portfolio exposure to stocks and sectors.