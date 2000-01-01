JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Ord (LSE:JUSC)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£200.154m
  • OCF1.36%
  • AIC sectorNorth American Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupJPMorgan
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BJL5F346

Investment Strategy

To achieve long-term capital growth from investing in US micro-cap companies. A bottom-up approach will be taken and the Fund will target companies that have a sustainable competitive advantage, run by competent management teams who have a track record of success and are good stewards of capital; and to focus on owning equity stakes in businesses that trade at a discount to their intrinsic value.

