Investment Strategy

To achieve capital growth and income, both over the long term, through investment predominantly in companies exposed directly or indirectly to Emerging Markets and Frontier Markets worldwide. The Company will invest at least 70% of TA in companies that have their registered offices or principal places of business in Emerging Markets or Frontier Markets, or which exercise a material part of their economic activities in Emerging Markets and/or Frontier Markets, and which are considered by the Investment Manager to be undervalued or otherwise to offer good prospects for capital growth.The Company may invest up to 25% of TA in companies that have their registered offices or principal places of business in, or which exercise a material part of their economic activities in, Frontier Markets.