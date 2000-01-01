Jupiter Green Ord (LSE:JGC)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£36.842m
- OCF1.51%
- AIC sectorSector Specialist: Environmental
- Manager GroupJupiter
- Currency
- ISINGB00B120GL77
Investment Strategy
To achieve capital growth and income, both over the long term, through investment in a diverse portfolio of companies providing environmental solutions. Portfolio has a bias towards small and medium capitalisation companies. It invests primarily in securities which are quoted, listed or traded on a recognised exchange.