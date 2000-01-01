Jupiter Green Ord (LSE:JGC)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£36.842m
  • OCF1.51%
  • AIC sectorSector Specialist: Environmental
  • Manager GroupJupiter
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B120GL77

Investment Strategy

To achieve capital growth and income, both over the long term, through investment in a diverse portfolio of companies providing environmental solutions. Portfolio has a bias towards small and medium capitalisation companies. It invests primarily in securities which are quoted, listed or traded on a recognised exchange.

