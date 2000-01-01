Jupiter US Smaller Companies (LSE:JUS)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£149.977m
- OCF0.93%
- AIC sectorNorth American Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupJupiter
- Currency
- ISINGB0003463402
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio primarily of quoted US smaller and medium-sized companies. The Manager takes a risk-averse approach to investment, emphasising capital preservation. The Company has adopted a disciplined and relatively conservative investment style that focuses on companies with a strong franchise, free cash flow and insider ownership by management.