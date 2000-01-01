Investment Strategy

Juridica’s investment aim is to provide its shareholders with a level of dividends and capital growth that exceed investors’ cost of capital by an attractive margin. It pursues this objective by investing directly and indirectly in a wide variety of business-to–business related litigation and arbitration claims. These investments are predominantly in the US, the UK and in international arbitration cases and are identified by our Investment Manager, Brickell Key Asset Management Limited, from direct and indirect marketing to major corporations and an established network of leading lawyers and world-class law firms.