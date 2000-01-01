JZ Capital 2021 6% CULS (LSE:JZCC)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£42.164m
- OCF3.22%
- AIC sectorFlexible Investment
- Manager GroupJordan / Zalaznick
- Currency
- ISINGG00BP46PR08
Investment Strategy
The strategy is to realise investments, pay down debt and materially reduce commitments to new investments. In addition, the Company will aim to pay down a substantial amount of debt and return a substantial amount of capital to Shareholders while also meeting the capital requirements of the portfolio of the Company in order to achieve NAV growth.