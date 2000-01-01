Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of companies in the Midstream/Energy sector, consisting of (a) Midstream MLPs, (b) Midstream Companies, (c) Other MLPs and (d) Other Energy Companies. The Fund may utilize leverage to the extent permitted by the 1940 Act and also expects to write call options on securities held, with the purpose of generating realized gains. The Fund may will invest in equity securities such as common units, preferred units, subordinated units, general partnership interests, common stocks, preferred stocks and convertible securities.