Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream (NYSE:KYN)
Trust Info
- Market Cap$0.000m
- OCF-
- AIC sector-
- Manager GroupKayne Anderson
- Currency
- ISINUS4866061066
Investment Strategy
The investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return by investing at least 85% of our total assets including borrowings in energy-related master limited partnerships (MLPs) and their affiliates and in other companies that, as their principal business, operate assets used in the gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal.