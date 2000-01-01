Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream (NYSE:KYN)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupKayne Anderson
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4866061066

Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return by investing at least 85% of our total assets including borrowings in energy-related master limited partnerships (MLPs) and their affiliates and in other companies that, as their principal business, operate assets used in the gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal.

Latest KYN news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .