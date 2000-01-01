Investment Strategy

The company will build a portfolio of UK rented residential property. This will be diversified by location, building and tenant targeting areas where both capital and rental growth are expected to be strong in the coming years. The focus of acquisitions will be of SPVs holding real estate assets, although the company may also make direct real estate acquisitions. When acquiring SPVs, the company expects that it will only acquire the entire share capital of those SPVs. To gain access to a wider pool of opportunities over time, the company may invest in properties in development once they are completed to the required specification. It may also invest in the forward funding of developments but it will not take on ground up development planning or construction risk.