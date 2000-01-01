Keystone Positive Change Investment Ord (LSE:KPC)

Investment trust
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£209.555m
  • OCF0.67%
  • AIC sectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupInvesco
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BK96BB68

Investment Strategy

The Company’s objective is to generate an attractive investment return for shareholders over the long term - expressed as the NAV total return exceeding that of the MSCI AC World Index in Sterling terms by at least 2% p.a. over rolling five-year periods. And contribute towards a more sustainable and inclusive world by investing in the equities of companies whose products or services make a positive social or environmental impact.The Company invests predominantly in shares of companies of any size, in any country and in any sector, whose products or behaviour make a positive impact on society and/or the environment in the investment managers’ opinion.

Latest KPC news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

KPC Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .