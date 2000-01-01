Investment Strategy

The Company’s objective is to generate an attractive investment return for shareholders over the long term - expressed as the NAV total return exceeding that of the MSCI AC World Index in Sterling terms by at least 2% p.a. over rolling five-year periods. And contribute towards a more sustainable and inclusive world by investing in the equities of companies whose products or services make a positive social or environmental impact.The Company invests predominantly in shares of companies of any size, in any country and in any sector, whose products or behaviour make a positive impact on society and/or the environment in the investment managers’ opinion.