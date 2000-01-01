Kings Arms Yard VCT Ord (LSE:KAY)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£70.435m
  • OCF2.45%
  • AIC sectorVCT Generalist
  • Manager GroupAlbion Ventures
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0007174294

Investment Strategy

The Company invests in a broad portfolio of higher growth businesses across a variety of sectors of the UK economy including higher risk technology companies. Allocation of assets is determined by the investment opportunities which become available but efforts are made to ensure that the portfolio is diversified both in terms of sector and stage of maturity of company.

