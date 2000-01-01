Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks a high level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation through investment in loans and fixed-income instruments of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its Managed Assets in loans and fixed-income instruments or other instruments, including derivative instruments, with similar economic characteristics. The Fund expects to invest primarily in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high-yield corporate debt instruments of varying maturities. The instruments in which the Fund invests may be rated investment grade or below investment grade.