Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to provide its shareholders with regular, sustainable dividends and to generate capital appreciation through investment, directly or indirectly, in business-essential, revenue-producing (or cost-saving) equipment and other physical assets. The company expects the majority of investments, over time, to be in the specialist segment of the leasing market where, typically, assets provide cash flow during the base term of the leases as well as offering the potential for additional proceeds through lease extensions or sales at the end of the lease.