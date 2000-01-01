Kubera Cross-Border Ord (LSE:KUBC)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap$5.487m
  • OCF1.62%
  • AIC sectorCountry Specialists: Asia Pacific
  • Manager GroupKubera Partners
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG522771032

Investment Strategy

The investment policy objective and policy is to seek realization of its portfolio of investment in the ordinary course of the business and to return the net proceeds of all such realizations to shareholders, following which the company will be wound-up. The company will make no new investments, except follow-on investments in existing investee companies.

Latest KUBC news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

KUBC Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .