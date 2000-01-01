Kubera Cross-Border Ord (LSE:KUBC)
Trust Info
- Market Cap$5.487m
- OCF1.62%
- AIC sectorCountry Specialists: Asia Pacific
- Manager GroupKubera Partners
- Currency
- ISINKYG522771032
Investment Strategy
The investment policy objective and policy is to seek realization of its portfolio of investment in the ordinary course of the business and to return the net proceeds of all such realizations to shareholders, following which the company will be wound-up. The company will make no new investments, except follow-on investments in existing investee companies.